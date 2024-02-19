“They're not ready for that combination” - Kamaru Usman loses calm reacting to Ilia Topuria’s explosive KO of Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 298 witnessed a stunning upset as Ilia Topuria dethroned featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski with a thunderous second-round knockout. The fight kicked off with Topuria showcasing his usual aggression, pushing Volkanovski back and peppering him with leg kicks.

However, the tide turned in round two as Volkanovski gained momentum, only for Topuria to capitalize with a vicious right hand that sent the champion tumbling and stunned the crowd.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took to his YouTube channel to share his reactions throughout the fight. The usually composed 'Nigerian Nightmare' uncharacteristically lost his cool during Topuria's knockout sequence.

Usman shouted in shock, saying:

"I told you that combination! They are not ready for that combination... it's not just two punches!"

Check out Kamaru Usman's reaction clip below:

Expand Tweet

Beyond Usman's surprise, veteran boxing trainer Teddy Atlas praised Topuria's boxing-like technique. "Done like a pro boxer," Atlas tweeted, commending Topuria's ability to set up the KO with "throw-away shots" and position Volkanovski for the final blow. He further noted Topuria's control of the fight's rhythm, comparing his strategic maneuvering to the finesse of professional boxing.

Atlas further underscored the explosiveness of the victory in a second post:

"Beautifully done. Topuria exploded forward with speed and power, like a young Pacquiao. Can beat some Pro Boxers"

Check out Atlas' posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ilia Topuria surprised by Alexander Volkanovski's speed in the octagon

Ilia Topuria, still basking in the afterglow of his dream come true, shared his thoughts on his stunning knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski.

In a post-fight interview with Megan Olivi, Topuria admitted to being surprised by Volkanovski's speed and movement. He said:

"He surprised me. He was very fast with his jabs, his movement. The way he was standing in the cage, he surprised me a little bit. It took me a little bit of time to study him inside the cage. But at the end of the day, we did the job."

Topuria continued:

"Normally I do a lot of counters off of a jab, but with [Volkanovski] it was a little bit difficult... "

Check out Ilia Topuria's interview below from 1:05: