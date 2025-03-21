“They’re really strong and disciplined” - Marat Grigorian loving ONE 172’s Japan vs. The World vibe ahead of Sunday’s card

Marat Grigorian couldn't help but admire ONE 172's unofficial theme of Japan vs. The World heading into the card's blockbuster outing this Sunday.

Ad

The Armenian superstar seeks his sixth win in the promotion when he faces off against Japanese standout Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing matchup in ONE Championship's return to Japan at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Grigorian said he loves how ONE Championship emphasized Japan's rich martial arts culture at ONE 172.

He added that he's pumped up to face Ono in one of the most pivotal matches of his ONE Championship tenure.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Marat Grigorian said:

"Yes, because Japan has really good fighters in the lighter weight and lower classes. They’re really good, you know. They’re really strong-minded people. They’re really strong and disciplined. Yes, just excited for this fight card."

ONE 172 will feature 12 Japanese fighters in its 14-match bill, with Takeru Segawa headlining the card against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super fight.

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu, Masaaki Noiri, and Kana Morimoto also hunt for ONE Championship gold on the Sunday mega show.

Kana will challenge Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship and Wakamatsu will run it back with Moraes for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Noiri, meanwhile, will face off against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

As for Grigorian, the former three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion has nothing but fond memories of his quick stop in Japan.

Ad

Grigorian was the inaugural K-1 Kickboxing super welterweight champion when he went a perfect 3-0 in the one-day tournament to win the strap in 2015.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Marat Grigorian's entire interview below:

Ad

Marat Grigorian ready to showcase his pedigree at the fabled Saitama Super Arena

Several stadiums have played host to some of the most iconic combat sports events in history that they've been branded as legendary spots in their own right.

Saitama Super Arena is considered one of the most hallowed grounds in martial arts after it housed several of PRIDE FC's New Year's events from 2003 to 2006.

Ad

Marat Grigorian knows of the importance of Saitama Super Arena holds in its walls, and he can't wait to put on a show against Kaito Ono befitting the stadium's mystique.

"The arena is very big. I’m very excited [by] the chance to fight in the venue. It’s been a long time since I fought in big arenas, and this is a special chance for me to fight with how [significant] the arena is," said Grigorian in an interview with ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.