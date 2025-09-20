"They’re trying to f***ing sue people?" - Dana White laughs off Jake Paul feud, blasts 'lawsuit threats' from Paul and Nakisa Bidarian

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian. The UFC CEO seemingly mocked Paul and Bidarian for threatening legal action against critics who questioned the legitimacy of Paul's fights.

Ad

'The Problem Child' turned professional boxer in 2020. Since then, Paul has won 12 of his 13 fights, boasting victories over notable opponents like Nate Diaz, Mike Tyson, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, he has faced intense scrutiny, with many critics alleging that his matchups were rigged to ensure his success.

In a discussion on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White reflected on Paul's behavior in response to these criticisms, saying:

"I don't hate your brother. You know what's funny about your brother? So your brother talks more sh*t than anybody else on the planet. Now him and the warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] are running around trying to f***ing sue people? They're trying to f***ing sue people? When people talk sh*t."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below (28:15):

Ad

Dana White shares thoughts on Jake Paul fighting Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul's upcoming fight is reportedly scheduled against Gervonta Davis on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Paul typically competes in the cruiserweight division, while Davis is a lightweight boxer, resulting in a weight difference of 65 pounds between the two.

In the aforementioned discussion on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Dana White also shared his thoughts on the Paul vs. Davis matchup, saying:

"He's going to fight f***ing Gervonta Davis. You guys need to fight guys your f***ing same size. You know what I mean? When you fought Floyd, you are massive. You're a massive f***ing dude. Floyd's tiny. And I'm sure when you were training, you're like, 'All right, I'm going to hit this guy with a couple of punches and grab him, tie him up.' And he did hit you with a f***ing bomb of an overhand right one time, and you f***ing ate it. You ate that punch. And Gervonta, I think it's way harder than f***ing Floyd, but he's too small. I mean, your brother's going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up." [28:45]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.