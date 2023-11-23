“They are very real” – Angela Lee says pressure and hardship in MMA career should never be overlooked

When former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee announced her retirement, it caught a lot of fans off guard.

‘Unstoppable’ has been very open and honest in interviews less than two weeks leading up to ONE Fight Night 14 about the adversity she has faced in her career.

Admitting to pressure and anxiety whenever she was in fight mode, the former dominant queen can now look back on her career and take lessons from it to inspire the next generation of superstars.

In an interview on Hawaii News Now, she spoke about the weight of being a fighter and how she has been able to come out the other side of it:

“From my past experience, I know exactly what that feels like, the pressure and hardship, and the pressures that you're dealing with in the sport. They are very real. And I can say that I understand that, now that I've kind of walked that journey.”

Angela Lee continued, reflecting on what she has learned from being able to take a step back from competition over the last year:

“Though it may seem like the most important thing in your life right now and the biggest thing in your life it's just a small moment compared to all that you have in store for you.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee now hopes to use her experiences to benefit others

There’s no doubt that in telling her own story with such unflinching confidence, Angela Lee will have inspired, motivated, and given comfort to her fans and other active fighters.

It’s rare to hear a former world champion speak so honestly about how difficult her time at the top was, particularly on her mental health going into each contest.

Now, having walked away from the spotlight, she hopes to use all of her own battles to try and aid others by sharing her experiences.

Lee is now driven to lend a helping hand for those in need following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria and she aims to do that through her non-profit organization, Fightstory.