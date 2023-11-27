“They really scared of him” - Welterweight contender offers to fight Belal Muhammad if he is denied title shot

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has not been in action since earlier this year. A fellow welterweight has offered to fill the void that is his lack of willing opponents.

Muhammad took on Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 on May 6, 2023, and extended his winning streak to five fights while simultaneously improving his undefeated fight streak to a massive 10 fights.

The No.2-ranked contender, according to the UFC rankings posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), that the rest of the division cannot run from him anymore:

"They can’t run anymore"

Muhammad's post was met with a sporting response by fellow welterweight Joaquin Buckley. He offered to take on 'Remember the Name' if his problem of unwilling opponents persists. Buckley also complimented Muhammad in his post:

"Damn shame they really scared of buddy @bullyb170 if you ever tired of waiting I’ll get in the cage with Shit mf got eat [hundred points symbol emoji]"

Joaquin Buckley previously competed in the middleweight division in the UFC and only just returned to the welterweight division earlier this year. In his two welterweight fights this year, Buckley found success against Andre Fialho and Alex Morono.

Ali Abdelaziz says Belal Muhammad is guaranteed a welterweight title shot

Belal Muhammad's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes his next fight will be a title fight.

Abdelaziz confirmed in an interview with MMA Fighting that his fighter was promised a title shot by UFC president Dana White.

The welterweight title will be contested in the closing pay-per-view of the year at UFC 296 between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, who is ranked below Muhammad in the official rankings.

Abdelaziz said:

“Dana’s a promoter and whatever Dana says, I take to the bank. Dana promised him a title shot. I’ll close my eyes and I’ll sleep. Dana always keeps his word. He’s the No. 1 contender. This is my prediction. I believe something will happen Dec. 16. I believe Belal Muhammad will go there and I believe Belal Muhammad will become the UFC welterweight champion. Even if that doesn’t happen, that’s OK. These two guys fight, the winner will fight Belal Muhammad. Nothing else makes sense for him. Not even the Kamaru fight, it would have to be financial things but now Kamaru is a middleweight." [h/t MMA Fighting]

