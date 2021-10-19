"They said something, he just went bang" - Michael Bisping reveals what happened when two men attempted to rob Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is known as 'Street Jesus' due to his looks and street/backyard fighting history. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has now recalled a nightclub showdown involving Masvidal that further signifies why he got the nickname in the first place.

This is not the first time we have heard of this incident. Another former fighter and current ESPN analyst, Chael Sonnen, has already spoken about 'Gamebred' knocking out three people who he thought were going to rob him.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Bisping claimed that Jorge Masvidal told him the full robbery story when they shared a cab ride together.

"We shared a taxi to the airport. When we were in there, we were talking about China. I'd just been knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum and Masvidal was there and he said he went into the [nightclub's] toilet. Some guy kind of flicked his chain and looked at it. He kind of felt like they were going to rob him. So they said something, he just went bang, knocked the pair of them out. Then the third guy walked into the toilet and he wasn't sure whether he was with them or not. But he couldn't take that chance, bang and he knocks him out as well... That's what I'm saying, Masvidal is a no-nonsense character."

Masvidal is a two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, having lost to Kamaru Usman both times, first in July 2020 and then in April this year.

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December

Jorge Masvidal is set to square off against long-time rival Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11.

The two welterweight contenders were involved in an ugly brawl backstage at UFC Fight Night 147. Masvidal was being interviewed after knocking out Darren Till at the O2 Arena in London.

Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson via split decision on the same card. He interrupted Jorge Masvidal's interview and challenged him to a fight. 'Gamebred' wasn't happy with that and attacked 'Rocky' with a fast combination of strikes.

The pair will have the chance to settle their score in a heated grudge match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

