"They think they're HBO but they're not" - Dana White slams Showtime and Jake Paul in profane rant

UFC President Dana White recently made some bold remarks regarding Jake Paul and the Showtime network.

White sat down in the UFC War Room with Full Send podcast hosts Kyle and Bob. One of the most highlighted topics of the discussion was, inevitably, Jake Paul. White remarked on how starting up a feud helps Jake Paul "get noticed". He then shifted focus to Paul's recent signing with the Showtime network. Dana White said:

"He [Jake Paul] is on f***ing Showtime. Showtime is the f***ing [thumbs down]..... the f***ing bottom of the barrel. Oh, they're the f***ing worst. They think they're f***ing HBO, but they're not. They're the f***ing s**tcan of paid TV. Ten people watch that f***ing network. I mean, if you watched when they put on these boxing matches and s**t, like, ten viewers watched."

SoOOoo @danawhite



DoEs DiS mEaN uR Big StAr CoNoR @TheNotoriousMMA LoSiNg aPpEaL ?! pic.twitter.com/WgG3695ol8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Dana White admits that Jake Paul's performance against Ben Askren impressed him

After Dana White's remarks on Showtime and Jake Paul, the podcast host asked him whether Jake Paul's performance against Ben Askren impressed him. Dana White acknowledged the impressive nature of Paul's quick win.

Jake Paul fought Ben Askren in April 2021. The fight garnered a lot of hype as Jake Paul took on a former professional mixed martial artist in Ben Askren.

Just under two minutes into the first round, Jake Paul knocked Ben Askren down. Askren stood up and stumbled to the referee, following which the referee called a stop to the contest. Jake Paul won via first-round TKO.

This ringside view of Jake Paul finishing Ben Askren in the first round is wild 😳pic.twitter.com/0eX4TInvDF — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

The fight helped Paul increase his credibility as a "legitimate fighter," as Dana White's statements indicate.

Dana White gives his views on Jake Paul vs Turon Woodley

Dana White believes that Tyron Woodley can be a real threat to Jake Paul. However, the UFC boss also has his reservations about 'The Chosen One'. He said:

"They (Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley) are not the same weight class either. But Woodley is a real guy. And Woodley is a wrestler but Woodley can fucking punch. So it's gonna be interesting. But Woodley hasn't won a fight in three f***ing years, okay. He hasn't won a fight in three years and he's forty f***ing years old, so..."

Edited by Jack Cunningham