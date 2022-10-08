"They thought there was this big fight supposed to go down between me and Justin" - When Nate Diaz addressed beef with Justin Bieber 

MMA fans were left laughing when UFC legend Nate Diaz addressed his beef with Justin Bieber during an appearance on Conan back in 2016.

Conan O'Brien asked the MMA star about rumors suggesting he and the Canadian popstar had some sort of issue. The Stockton fighter laughed off the situation and explained that he had bumped into the singer in a club and the pair had put an end to any beef they may have had:

"I went to a club and everybody's coming up to me saying 'Hey, Justin Bieber's over there.' They thought there was this big fight supposed to go down between me and Justin. He had a little crew with him, a bunch of little Beibers."

Diaz added:

"They came and found me, them and their boys, I had a crew with me too. They came up right up to me and said 'Hey Nate, what's up man? It's all good, let's squash the beef man.' I'm like, 'It's all good, I have no problem with you Justin Bieber.' He'd been boxing and stuff too so you better watch out."

MMA Now @MMANowTV Justin Bieber says "All love." / Nate Diaz says "All good doe." -- thoughts? 🤔 Justin Bieber says "All love." / Nate Diaz says "All good doe." -- thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/T0Y6luXKDy

Fast forward to 2022 and the MMA legend has recently become a free agent after finishing his UFC contract. Diaz fought fellow veteran Tony Ferguson in UFC 279's main event, submitting 'El Cucuy' in the fourth round and bowing out of the organization with a victory.

Henry Cejudo believes Nate Diaz will face winner of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Henry Cejudo has stated that Nate Diaz will make himself a lot of money if he faces the winner of Jake Paul's upcoming boxing bout against MMA great Anderson Silva.

Diaz is reportedly interested in boxing 'The Problem Child' but wasn't able to do so while under a UFC contract. Now that he's a free agent, Diaz could step into the squared circle and try his hand at boxing, despite MMA organizations such as Bellator and the PFL chasing his signature.

Former champ-champ Cejudo recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel where he addressed a fan's question about Diaz and his chances at boxing. According to 'Triple C', he expects the Stockton fighter to make his in-ring debut against the winner of Paul vs. Silva:

"Diaz is more likely gonna fight the winner of Anderson Silva and Jake Paul, which could generate a lot of money for him. I mean, who wouldn't wanna see a slugfest with Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva or Nate Diaz and Jake Paul? But I have a feeling Anderson Silva's gonna get the job done. He should, at least."

