"They told me what to do" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues praises cornermen for helping her through difficult stretch

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credited her corner for providing the necessary tactical adjustments that led to her insane third-round knockout victory over Johanna Persson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

The Brazilian striking wizard retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a stiffening left hook that dropped the Swedish promotional newcomer at 59 seconds of the third stanza inside Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

"In the last round, the third round, I listened to my corner. They told me what to do, and then everything worked. And then I found myself finishing the fight," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told members of the media during the official post-event press conference.

The 29-year-old's willingness to trust her corner's guidance proved to be the difference-maker against a dangerous opponent who brought the fight to the defending champion from the sound of the bell.

Persson was a house on fire throughout the first round and the early goings of the second round. However, once she read what the Swede brought to the table, it was all one-way traffic.

She gradually broke down Persson's resistance with elbows and supreme work in the clinch before registering another knockout moment inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The victory marked Rodrigues' fourth successful title defense and extended her record to 35-7, while also earning her a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In her last title defense, the Phuket Fight Club affiliate acquired an end-of-round TKO of English-Irish standout Marie McManamon.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' head coach certain star student will get 'better and better'

In the same post-fight presser, Leo Elias, who is Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' head coach, did not bat an eyelid when asked whether he was surprised by her destructive display at ONE Fight Night 33.

The Brazilian even promised fans that they can expect a much better and complete version of the atomweight Muay Thai queen when she steps through the ropes next.

"You guys are going to see a better version of her at every fight she comes. She's going to improve every fight like we're doing. You guys can see, fight after fight, we become better and better, and we're going to keep everything like this."

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can access the complete ONE Fight Night 33 replay at their convenience.

