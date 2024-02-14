"They use to let kids box in HS" - Sean Strickland goes off on Brendan Schaub for suggesting UFC arranged Sneako sparring session 

Sean Strickland recently took a jab at Brendan Schaub after the former TUF runner-up stated that the UFC staged Strickland's sparring session against streamer Sneako.

'Tarzan' gained attention last week after a video of him sparring with Sneako went viral. The influencer live-streamed the session on Rumble, attracting tens of thousands of views.

The former middleweight champion landed some heavy shots early on, forcing Sneako up against the cage. Sneako received repeated shots to the head, prompting UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin to intervene.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Schaub Show, the former mixed martial arts fighter shared his thoughts on the whole Strickland versus Sneako controversy, which did not sit well with UFC content creator Nina Marie-Daniele. Known for her friendship with Strickland, Daniele didn't find much credibility in Schaub's comments. She wrote:

''Here's the thing about Brendan Schaub, I love the guy. But this take has to be more stupid than Sneako agreeing to spar Sean Strickland lol. BrendanSchaub do you really think Dana White and the UFC would risk it all for Sneako and SStricklandMMA? I have the answer, it's hell no lmao''

In response to Daniele's post, Strickland criticized Schaub by stating that the influencer appeared to want to continue. He mentioned that the ex-UFC star has become soft and then took a jibe at his performances inside the octagon. He said:

''When did the world become so fu**ing soft? They use to let kids box in HS. They use to raise men! "Why did you stop it" that was the most badass thing sneako has ever said. So he got hit in the head big fu**ing deal you pu**y.... But again we've all seen you fight soooooo? Lmao''

Sean Strickland slams Jake Paul over $1 million sparring offer

Sean Strickland went off against Jake Paul after the former celebrity YouTuber turned boxer offered him $1 million for a sparring session.

Paul made the offer to Strickland after a video of him sparring with influencer Sneako went viral.

'The Problem Child' then accused the former UFC champion of being a 'bully,' alleging he only targeted smaller people and offered him $1 million to confront him instead.

Strickland quickly responded to Paul, indicating that he would gladly take matters into his own hands if it were legal. He said:

"Real talk... jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fu**ing joke..... You box small retired old MMA fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I'd take your fu**ing life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk?"

