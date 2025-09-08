"They will be back" - Israel Adesanya has great advice for the Fighting Nerds after UFC Paris heartbreaks

Israel Adesanya recently extended his support for fighters from the Fighting Nerds after their loss at UFC Paris.

Two fighters from the renowned Fighting Nerds gym in Sao Paulo, Brazil, competed in the UFC Paris card on Saturday at the Accor Arena in Paris. Caio Borralho headlined the Fight Night event in a middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov and suffered a unanimous decision defeat. In the co-main event, Mauricio Ruffy was submitted by Benoit Saint Denis with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Adesanya shared his reaction to Borralho and Ruffy's losses inside the octagon. The former middleweight kingpin advised them to block the outside noise and focus on a strong comeback:

''Nothing, bro just keep doing what you are doing. Don't take this as like, 'oh,' because that's what people start saying now, 'oh, retire.' Like, you know, these fu*king incels don't know sh*t. So, they just have to go back to the drawing board. Keep doing what they're doing. Keep leveling up and they will be back.''

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (7:37):

Borralho and Ruffy were on 14 and seven-fight winning streaks, respectively, before they suffered their first UFC defeat. Notably, prior to UFC Paris, Fighting Nerds' head coach Pablo Sucupira told Emiel Sardarean that he was fine with them losing because it would benefit their long-term development:

''I am okay with them losing. Our biggest asset is how we grow after defeat.''

As for Adesanya, he ia currently on a three-fight skid, the most recent being a second-round knockout loss against Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

UFC analyst slams Fighting Nerds' Mauricio Ruffy

UFC analyst Din Thomas was not impressed by Mauricio Ruffy's performance against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris, as he suffered a second-round submission loss.

During the post-fight show, Thomas criticized Ruffy:

''I’ve been high on Ruffy since he hit the stage. We’ve been making comparisons between him and Conor McGregor, and I expected that from Ruffy... I thought he was going to do something fascinating tonight, and the first body kick shook Ruffy up. Then the head kick shook him up. And I think that took Ruffy so far out of his game, he did not want to fight anymore. He didn’t want to be out there anymore, and it surprised me...Maybe he’s not as good as we thought he was. Yet. He’s still got some work to do. But tonight he did not show up and he did not look like he wanted to be out there.''

