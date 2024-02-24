Thiago Santos vs. Rob Wilkinson: Why was the fight overturned to a no-contest?

Rob Wilkinson clinched a unanimous decision victory over Thiago Santos in the co-main event of 2023 PFL 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas last April.

Following a Nevada Athletic Commission meeting in June 2023, it was revealed that both Wilkinson and Santos faced suspension and fines due to their positive drug tests. Consequently, their light heavyweight bout was nullified and deemed a no-contest.

As per the commission's findings, 'Razor' returned a positive test for an increased testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio, indicating the presence of anabolic androgenic steroids. This led to a nine-month suspension, which concluded in January. Additionally, Wilkinson was fined $7,500, covering prosecution fees of $326 and testing fees of $495.

Santos was also penalized for testing positive for clomiphene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator often used as a fertility treatment but also capable of affecting testosterone levels in males. Consequently, 'Marreta' received a six-month suspension and was fined $12,500, including prosecution fees totaling $407.50.

Santos is poised to face former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero in the main card of the PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event today at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Thiago Santos opens up about error behind positive drug test

Thiago Santos expresses his joy at returning following an unforeseen doping suspension that cut short his debut season with PFL.

During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, 'Marreta' delved into his drug-testing experience and contemplated the lesson he took away from the incident:

"It was a mistake I made for trusting the doctor. I’ve never taken anything [illegal]. I even have the USADA jacket [for 50 clean tests]. I spoke with the doctor, I wanted something that could help me because I’m 40 and whatnot, and he prescribed me a supplement. He said it wouldn’t give me any problem with USADA and I trusted him. I didn’t check anything, this guy is a doctor. I was very surprised when I [failed the drug test]."

He added:

"USADA doesn’t want to know. What you put in your body is your responsibility, and sadly, that’s how it is, but they’ve given me the shortest suspension possible, six months. It was a mistake I made for trusting other people, but it is what it is. My conscience is clear."