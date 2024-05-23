“Things always change” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut says nothing is certain in upcoming Tawanchai rematch at ONE 167

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut expects things to be much different when he runs back his instant classic with reigning ONE world champion Tawanchai. After going the distance at ONE Fight Night 15 in October, the two will meet once again.

Instead of it being another kickboxing bout, the two will strap on the four-ounce gloves for a battle in the 'art of eight limbs'.

Tawanchai, the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Nattawut as the two headline a loaded ONE 167 card inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In their first meeting, Jo Nattawut delivered a delightful showing, putting pressure on the champ and taking Tawanchai to the absolute limit — and it did it on short notice.

This time, 'Smokin' Jo will have had plenty of time to prepare, a change he believes will make all the difference come fight night.

"Things always change, things always happen in the moment," Nattawut said in an interview with ONE Championship.

Jo Nattawut earned his rematch with Tawanchai following incredible win over Luke Lessei

Since coming up short against Tawanchai last fall, Jo Nattawut has added another victory to his resume, defeating Dubuque, Iowa, native Luke Lessei in a Fight of the Year contender at ONE Fight Night 17 in December.

That, on top of his performance against Tawanchai two months earlier, was all ONE officials needed to see before booking a title clash between the two Thai superstars.

As for Tawanchai, the featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder is gunning for his third-straight defense and eighth win in a row — a streak that dates back to his January 2022 victory over Saemapetch Fairtex.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.