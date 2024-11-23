"This is actual fact" - Fans react to Nate Diaz taking shots at Jake Paul and boxers in "real fight" prediction

Nate Diaz has jibed at YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul and other pugilists as well. This comes in the wake of Paul's polarizing boxing match against legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Fight fans soon chimed in on Diaz's latest attack against Paul.

Diaz tweeted a video, featuring an individual dropping another person with a side kick to the body and then dropping that person with a sweep kick. Suggesting that he'd similarly beat Jake Paul or any other boxer in a real fight, the 39-year-old wrote:

"Me vs Jake Paul or any boxer in a real fight"

Check out the video and statement in Nate Diaz's tweet below:

Incidentally, earlier this year, Nate Diaz asserted that he'd beat former boxing heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua "in a real fight." Many believe it's Diaz's way of reiterating his longstanding stance that an MMA fighter's diverse skill set (which includes, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, BJJ, etc.) generally trumps a boxer's hands-only striking-centric arsenal in a street fight scenario.

A number of fight fans reacted to Diaz's latest jibe at Jake Paul and other boxers. One X user wrote:

"I won't be surprised"

Another fan similarly tweeted:

"Lmao, he isn't lying"

Some fans called for a "real fight" between them. Others recounted that Paul offered Diaz $10 million for a rematch under MMA rules in the PFL. Paul has often alleged the that fight hasn't materialized because of Diaz's refusal.

Another recalled Paul outboxing Diaz:

"You got dog walked buddy"

A few netizens insinuated that Diaz isn't known, offensively or defensively, for his kicks:

"idk bruh ....your kicks are weak sauce"

Alternatively, a fan seemingly alluded to Diaz's being the unofficial lineal UFC welterweight champion -- a claim some of his fans lightheartedly made after he nearly stopped Leon Edwards in 2021 after which the latter won the welterweight belt. The fan also deemed Diaz the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time):

"This is actual fact. Nate the real Welterweight champion too and nobody ever talks about that. Nate really the goat bruh."

Nate Diaz's apparent jab at Jake Paul before Mike Tyson fight

MMA icon Nate Diaz departed the UFC organization in September 2022 and has since competed in a pair of professional boxing matches. Diaz suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Paul in August 2023 and secured a majority decision victory against longtime rival Jorge Masvidal in July 2024.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Jake Paul has emerged as a major draw in the sport of professional boxing over the past few years. Many detractors have accused Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of primarily boxing smaller MMA fighters or boxers who are past their athletic prime.

'The Problem Child' most recently bested the 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson via unanimous decision.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 1-1 boxing) has expressed interest in a potential UFC comeback earlier this year. Nevertheless, it's unclear whom he'll fight next. As for the 27-year-old Paul, he's hinted at bigger matchups after his win over 'Iron Mike.' Intriguingly, Diaz had taken a jab at the influencer before the latter's heavyweight pro boxing match against Tyson. He tweeted:

"Let's go Mike. F**k Jake"

