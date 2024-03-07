"This is another fake date" - Skeptical fans troll Conor McGregor as he declares timeline for potential Michael Chandler fight

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Conor McGregor announcing a return date for a potential fight with Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost three years following his leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021. Although 'The Notorious' had hinted at a return to the octagon against Chandler during International Fight Week in June, no formal announcement has been made, leaving many to wonder if he will ever make another fight.

In a recent video that was uploaded to Adam's Apple YouTube channel, McGregor was captured on camera by a reporter. When asked when he is scheduled to face Chandler, McGregor replied:

''June 29th''

Check out Conor McGregor's comment on his return below (0:34):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Chandler jizzed in his pants after hearing this.. But of course, this is another fake date after the 5 previous fake dates.''

Another fan wrote:

''What's the punch line at the end of this trolling? This has gone way past its best before date''

One fan mocked McGregor, writing:

''He'll come back in June to twist his ankle.''

Check out some more reactions below:

McGregor coached 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 against Chandler in 2023, and the two UFC stars were expected to square off at the end of the season. However, the fight hasn't materialized for a multitude of reasons, mainly McGregor's issues with USADA.

In an interview with Kevin Iole on his YouTube channel, UFC CEO Dana White gave his take on McGregor's return. He said:

''I know he's training, I don't know what level of training he's doing, I don't know what level of kicking he's doing right now, I don't know any of that stuff.''

Catch Dana White's comments below (28:02):

Dustin Poirier's thoughts on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier via TKO at UFC 178 in 2014. In 2021, the No. 3 ranked lightweight won via TKO at UFC 257 and UFC 264, handing McGregor back-to-back TKO losses in MMA.

The former double champion has yet to return to the octagon after suffering a leg injury in their last encounter.

In a recent interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Poirier shared his thoughts on McGregor's return. He said:

“Who knows, I’m a fan of the sport, so any time that guy fights, you know I’m watching. But your guess is as good as mine. Who knows if he ever comes back?”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (12:03):