"This is a bad look" - Fans react as UFC Vegas 106 commentator Paul Felder receives money on camera from MMA coach

This past weekend's UFC Vegas 106 event featured a peculiar moment, but it was related more to the commentary booth than the octagon, on the surface, at least. UFC commentator Paul Felder was seen being given a wad of money by Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick, to the surprise of several fans.

The moment was shared on X/Twitter, where it predictably drew a significant amount of attention. The exact reason for the exchange remains unclear, but it has sparked a conversation about betting and whether Nicksick had lost some sort of bet related to Saturday's fights.

Check out Erick Nicksick handing Paul Felder money at UFC Vegas 106 (via @FelderMMA on X):

The promotion was once the subject of a massive betting scandal involving James Krause, who previously worked as a coach at Glory MMA. Back in 2022, he was allegedly found to be selling inside information regarding the condition of certain fighters ahead of their matchups.

In short, he is said to have informed bettors about preexisting injuries certain fighters had. It ultimately led to a ban for Krause, and conversations about the ethics of betting in MMA were reignited by Felder's interaction with Nicksick.

Fans took to the comments section of the aforementioned post to share their opinions on the incident. One individual wrote:

"Shades of James Krause."

Another even described it as a regrettable interaction.

"This is a bad look"

This was echoed by another post.

"Commentary is not allowed to pick the winner of fights let alone bet on fights. Even worse for coaches. Hopefully this isn't something serious."

However, not everyone was as appalled.

"Mate it looked at most like 40 bucks get a grip"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Paul Felder and Eric Nicksick's recent interaction

Unfortunately, the moment between Felder and Nicksick overshadowed an otherwise thrilling night of action.

UFC Vegas 106 featured a passing of the guard

A more positive turn of events, at least for one fighter, took place in the UFC Vegas 106 main event. Michael Morales solidified himself as a worthy name in the welterweight division by beating Gilbert Burns, a former welterweight title challenger, with relative ease.

Check out Michael Morales TKO'ing Gilbert Burns:

The fight lasted just a little over three minutes, and Burns never looked comfortable on the feet. Morales hurt him, fended off his grappling, and TKO'd him with a combination to improve his undefeated record to 18-0.

