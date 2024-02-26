Michael Morales and 4 more undefeated UFC fighters fans have never heard of

Undefeated fighters are unicorns in the UFC. Unlike boxing, they are relative rarities, whereas it is common for there to be unbeaten boxers on the rise in the sport. But in MMA, it is far more difficult to maintain an umblemished record.

Even those who achieve championship success eventually lose their undefeated records. Only Khabib Nurmagomedov can say otherwise, but he is uncommon in a world of uncommon men. But what of the new generation of unbeaten fighters? Specifically, what of the ones that fans have never even heard of?

There are several fighters on the roster who have never tasted defeat, but have achieved no renown or hype to draw the attention of the MMA fandom. In fact, some are even unknown to the hardcore fanbase. So who are they?

#5. Rafael Ramos Estevam, UFC flyweight

Rafael Ramos Estevam is the latest in a new line of Brazilians looking to conquer the flyweight division, following in the footsteps of former champion Deiveson Figueiredo and reigning titleholder Alexandre Pantoja. Unlike either man, however, Estevam is undefeated.

While a promotional newcomer, he has participated in one bout, debuting with a unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night 232. The win extended his record to a perfect 12 wins and no losses. At 27 years old, Estevam is in the prime of his youth, approaching the peak of his physical powers.

Check out Rafael Estevam's win over Charles Johnson:

Expand Tweet

Whether he will maintain his undefeated status as he continues climbing the rankings remains to be seen, but he is another injection of excitement to the promotion's 125-pound division.

#4. Jean Matsumoto, UFC bantamweight

Yet another undefeated Brazilian to arrive in the UFC, Jean Matsumoto is a 24-year-old phenom looking to make a name in the world's top MMA organization. While he is yet to make his promotional debut, he won his contract with a unanimous decision win on Dana White's Contender Series.

At the moment, he has amassed a record consisting of 14 wins and no losses. At just 24 years old, he has tremendous room for improvement, which he would be wise to do given that he is set to fight at bantamweight, which is one of the promotion's deepest divisions.

Check out Jean Matsumoto in action:

Expand Tweet

Curiously, he is somewhat undersized for the 135-pound weight class, standing at just 5 feet 6 inches tall, which is more compatible with flyweight. Regardless, Matsumoto will look to set the 135-pound division alight once he makes his promotional debut.

#3. Aliaskhab Khizriev, UFC middleweight

Dagestan has become one of the most talent-rich pools of MMA fighters in recent memory. Specifically, the feared school of Dagestani wrestling has taken the MMA world by storm, largely thanks to the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, Aliaskhab Khizriev looks to replicate his countryman's success.

Hailing from Dagestan, Makhachkala, Russia, Khizriev is an undefeated middleweight who actually debuted in the UFC back in 2022, submitting his opponent with a rear-naked choke. Unfortunately, his follow-up fight did not have the desired outcome for him.

Check out Aliaskhab Khizriev scoring a submission win:

Expand Tweet

He faced Makhmud Muradov at UFC Fight Night 235 earlier this month. But the bout lasted just 11 seconds after Khizriev accidentally poked Muradov in the eye, rendering him unable to continue. Thus, his record currently stands at 14 wins, no losses and one no contest.

#2. Daniel Marcos, UFC bantamweight

The bantamweight division has experienced a large influx of talent, one of which is another undefeated fighter in Daniel Marcos, a Perusian who one day hopes to become his country's first UFC champion. With 15 wins, no losses, and one no-contest on his record, he has more experience than most prospects.

Furthermore, he has already tasted victory in the promotion, winning his debut and sophomore fights. His first win was an impressive TKO, while his second was a much harder-fought split decision in his favor. Unfortunately, the no-contest on his record occurred in his most recent bout.

Check out Daniel Marcos' TKO win:

Expand Tweet

He took on the unremarkable Aori Qileng, dominating him for as long as the fight transpired, bloodying him and even dropping him to a knee with a calf kick. With no other choice, his foe poked him in the eye, prompting Marcos to respond with a groin strike that caused the bout to end in a no-contest.

#1. Michael Morales, UFC welterweight

24-year-old UFC welterweight Michael Morales follows Marlon 'Chito' Vera as another Ecuadorian standout looking to one day capture championship gold. With a record of 16 wins and no losses, he has had ample experience in MMA. Shockingly, he has had ample experience in the UFC.

Morales is not a promotional debutant nor a 170-pounder awaiting his sophomore fight in the organization. Instead, he has already taken part in four fights in the promotion. While he is yet to fight anyone of any renown, he was previously scheduled to face Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Check out Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt:

Expand Tweet

For those who may not remember, Fakhretdinov is responsible for spoiling a hopeful Kevin Lee's octagon return with a jaw-dropping guillotine choke. However, the bout was canceled, and for now, Morales appears to be headed in a different direction.