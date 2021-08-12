Aliaskhab Khizriev: Where is he from and what is his MMA record?

Aliaskhab Khizriev is a 30-year-old MMA fighter from Makhachkala, Russia. The Dagestani fighter competes in the welterweight division and has a professional MMA record of 13-0 that includes eight first-round finishes. Five of Khizriev's 13 wins have come by knockout and four by submission.

'Black Wolf' last fought in September 2020 on Dana White's Contender Series. The 30-year-old submitted his opponent Henrique Shiguemoto in less than a minute in the opening round via rear-naked choke. Aliaskhab Khizriev's impressive performance that night earned him a UFC contract from UFC president Dana White.

Before fighting on the UFC's Dana White's Contender Series, Aliaskhab Khizriev competed against former UFC fighter Rousimar Palhares. The Brazilian fighter, who had won 16 out of his total 19 wins via submission, was outclassed by 'Black Wolf'. He finished Palhares via KO in less than 60 seconds of the opening round.

The 30-year-old will make his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze on August 28, 2021. Although 'Black Wolf' is a welterweight fighter, his first fight in the UFC will take place in the middleweight division. The Dagestani fighter will face Alessio Di Chirico, who has a 13-5 MMA record and defeated Joaquin Buckley with a head kick knockout in his last fight.

The card will be headlined by a featherweight scrap between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Aliaskhab Khizriev is a new addition to the list of Dagestani fighters in the UFC

Aliaskhab Khizriev is the latest Dagestani contribution to the UFC.

Dagestan is proving to be a hub of high-level grapplers and MMA fighters. The most notable name to come out of the mountainous terrain is former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' reigned over the lightweight division during his stint in the UFC and retired with an undefeated record of 29-0.

Nurmagomedov has now passed on the torch to Islam Makhachev, who is on his way to earning a title shot soon. Apart from these two, many skilled Dagestani fighters are competing in the UFC like Magomed Ankalaev, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Zubaira Tukhugov and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

With the outpouring of talent, it is a real possibility that, in a few years, we might see Dagestani fighters ruling multiple divisions of the multi-billion dollar promotion.

