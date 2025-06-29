"This could’ve been me" - Ilia Topuria fires at Arman Tsarukyan after cold Charles Oliveira knockout at UFC 317

After being crowned as the new UFC lightweight kingpin at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has said that the No.1 ranked lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, is scared of him.

Tsarukyan and 'El Matador' have a strained relationship. The Russian was the official backup for the UFC 317 headliner and had warned Topuria ahead of the bout that if the latter wins, he "will wipe the octagon floor" with Topuria's face.

Earlier today, 'Ahalkalakets' was present at the T-Mobile Arena and saw Topuria knock out Charles Oliveira cold in Round 1. After the fight, 'El Matador', however, showed no interest in fighting Tsarukyan next. He has previously asserted that the 28-year-old must fight a top lightweight before getting another title shot.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Carlos Contreras Legaspi, shared by Championship Rounds on X, Topuria took a dig at Tsarukyan and said that he looked scared when he saw Topuria knock out 'do Bronx.'

"He looked scared. He had a look of shock on his face when he saw the knockout. He was like, 'I was going to be the replacement for this fight, thank God nothing happened to Charles because this could've been me.'"

Topuria further mocked Tsarukyan for failing to make weight earlier this year at UFC 311:

"He always makes weight when he knows he is not going to fight. But when he knows he is fighting, he tries to make weight and goes 'Oh my back!'"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan thinks Ilia Topuria is avoiding him

Ilia Topuria is not keen on fighting Arman Tsarukyan next. He would rather have a grudge match with Paddy Pimblett. The new UFC lightweight kingpin also thinks Tsarukyan does not match his level and stands no chance against him.

After Topuria's crowning at UFC 317, Tsarukyan, who is looking for his next opponent and is hungry to fight, posted on X:

"It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he's avoiding the real #1 contender."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

'Ahalkalakets' was slated to battle then-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. However, he withdrew from the title fight due to a back injury that prevented him from cutting weight.

He is now trying to prove that weight cutting is not an issue, and was the backup for the UFC 317 headliner. He is also ready to do the same at UFC 318, if the promotion wants.

