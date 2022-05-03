This day in ONE Championship history: ONE: For Honor took place

ONE: For Honor took place on this day in the history of ONE Championship. The event, which went down on May 3, 2019, featured champions and future titleholders on the card. With knockouts and great fights, it was a memorable evening of combat sports.

Headlining the event was then-champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. He looked to defend his Muay Thai title against British striker Jonathan Haggerty. After a five-round war, the decision was given to Haggerty, who walked away from the bout as the newly-crowned ONE Muay Thai flyweight world champion.

While Haggerty won the title at ONE: For Honor, his reign did not last long. Merely 86 days later, Haggerty lost his title to Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a champion who still reigns to this day.

After the headline bout, Sam-A changed weight classes and picked up kickboxing and Muay Thai strawweight titles in ONE Championship.

Fighting in the co-main event of ONE: For Honor was future champion Kiamrian Abbasov. With a ground-and-pound TKO, he stopped Japanese MMA veteran Yushin Okami in the second round. In his very next fight the same year, Abbasov unseated Zebaztian Kadestam to become the ONE welterweight world champion.

Also on the card, Thanh Le extended his win streak with a second-round KO victory over Yusup Saadulaev. Le continued on his KO streak and eventually picked up a title the following year in 2020.

Meanwhile, former ONE titleholder Marat Gafurov was also able to earn a decision victory over Tetsuya Yamada at the event.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Thanh Le absolutely crushes Yusup Saadulaev seconds into R2 via knee to the head. Dear god. #ForHonor Thanh Le absolutely crushes Yusup Saadulaev seconds into R2 via knee to the head. Dear god. #ForHonor https://t.co/Bjp0FZW8eR

ONE: For Honor - Developing talent

This 2019 fight card featured many former and future champions, but it also provided a platform for some growing talent and veteran fighters.

South Korean fighter Dae Hwan Kim got back in the win column with a TKO victory over Ayideng Jumayi. Hwan Kim is now a former one-time title contender against Bibiano Fernandes.

Elsewhere at the event, Japanese-born MMA fighter Ryogo Takahashi earned a first-round TKO victory over Keanu Subba. Both Subba and Takahashi are still active in ONE Championship.

2014 Cambodian Featherweight Grand Prix runner-up Chan Rothana was able to earn a round 2 TKO win against Rudy Agustian aty ONE: For Honor. Rothana went on to pick up another victory in 2019 before dropping two in a row.

ONE For Honor was a very fun and exciting fight card. Knockouts and exciting fights in multiple sports were featured. More than anything, the event displayed a changing of the guard between former and future champions.

