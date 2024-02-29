"This is a dead end fight" - Fans react as Jorge Masvidal takes jab at former BMF rival Nate Diaz in latest social media post

Fans recently expressed their thoughts after Jorge Masvidal once again called out former BMF rival Nate Diaz in his latest social media post.

Earlier, Masvidal shared a video of himself on X visiting a well-known taco restaurant in Stockton, Diaz's hometown. He said:

''I heard Nate be around here sometimes and heard these tacos are fire, so I'm about to murder these f**king tacos and then murder whatever else comes in my way.''

Masvidal even asked one of the staff members at the taco shop for Diaz's phone number.

Watch the clip below:

It seems Masvidal is taking another jab at Diaz after the former shared a photo of himself at the Diaz Academy in Stockton on X. He captioned the post:

''Pulled up to the Diaz Academy in Stockton. Too bad no one was there, giving out free lessons''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Everyone would love to see a rematch but bro this is a dead end fight for you besides a huge pay day.''

Another fan wrote:

''Jorge people told me you got fat but you don't look fat to me? Are you fat or not? I'm kind of fat.''

One fan made fun of Masvidal, writing:

''Imagine going to a gym when they are closed and being surprised nobody is there.''

Check out more reactions below:

Masvidal and Diaz previously clashed for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019. Both men fought for the title of 'Baddest Motherf***er' in the UFC, with 'Gamebred' ultimately winning by third-round TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

Jorge Masvidal discusses Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA’s first world championship

Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC is one of the few organizations that holds bare-knuckle bouts under MMA rules. The promotion is set to host another event on March 2, 2024, at the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main event will see former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos take on Alan Belcher in a bout for the heavyweight title.

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, Masvidal shared his thoughts on his promotion's first-ever world championship:

''These two are veteran freaking brawler mauler guys, you know JDS to box very well, move his head and all that but at the end of the day he likes to knock people dead man, he's gonna come looking for the finish.''

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (1:34):