  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “This is a different sphere for me” - A more focused Jeremy Pacatiw ready to revamp fighting career

“This is a different sphere for me” - A more focused Jeremy Pacatiw ready to revamp fighting career

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:18 GMT
Jeremy Pacatiw | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jeremy Pacatiw | Image credit: ONE Championship

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines is navigating uncharted waters in his personal life.

Ad

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate, after all, became a first-time dad last month, after welcoming his son Noah to the world.

Quite frankly, 'The Juggernaut' couldn't be any happier. He couldn't hold his excitement when describing the joy of fatherhood in a ONE Championship interview:

"When our baby [grows], he better be behaved and cooperative (laughs). But in all seriousness, this is a different sphere for me. I can’t describe my excitement because I’m starting my own little family now. Just grateful and excited."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Jeremy Pacatiw has never lacked motivation, and it looks like he'll be even more driven to win after getting some much-needed inspiration.

The 29-year-old will return to action and seek to keep his place in the 145-pound MMA rankings this Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.

This Friday, Pacatiw will seek to give Azerbaijan's Elbek Alyshov a rude welcome in the home of martial arts inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 34 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

Jeremy Pacatiw looking forward to balancing fatherhood and professional career

Jeremy Pacatiw has been used to sleepless nights since becoming a father. Still, 'The Juggernaut' doesn't mind sacrificing rest here and there now that he's wearing dual hats.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE, the Filipino firecracker said he's happy to balance life as a parent and professional martial artist.

"I’m happy and excited, I [had] a baby boy. I’m excited to take good care of him. There will be adjustments in our lives, but it’s a good one to have. I’m excited."

Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on ONE Fight Night 34

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications