“This is a different sphere for me” - A more focused Jeremy Pacatiw ready to revamp fighting career

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines is navigating uncharted waters in his personal life.The Lions Nation MMA affiliate, after all, became a first-time dad last month, after welcoming his son Noah to the world.Quite frankly, 'The Juggernaut' couldn't be any happier. He couldn't hold his excitement when describing the joy of fatherhood in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;When our baby [grows], he better be behaved and cooperative (laughs). But in all seriousness, this is a different sphere for me. I can’t describe my excitement because I’m starting my own little family now. Just grateful and excited.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeremy Pacatiw has never lacked motivation, and it looks like he'll be even more driven to win after getting some much-needed inspiration.The 29-year-old will return to action and seek to keep his place in the 145-pound MMA rankings this Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.This Friday, Pacatiw will seek to give Azerbaijan's Elbek Alyshov a rude welcome in the home of martial arts inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 34 free as it happens live in US Primetime.Jeremy Pacatiw looking forward to balancing fatherhood and professional careerJeremy Pacatiw has been used to sleepless nights since becoming a father. Still, 'The Juggernaut' doesn't mind sacrificing rest here and there now that he's wearing dual hats. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same interview with ONE, the Filipino firecracker said he's happy to balance life as a parent and professional martial artist.&quot;I’m happy and excited, I [had] a baby boy. I’m excited to take good care of him. There will be adjustments in our lives, but it’s a good one to have. I’m excited.&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on ONE Fight Night 34