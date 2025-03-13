"This is disgraceful" - Chris Eubank rips into Conor McGregor over spitting on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor's recent poor behavior in public has angered British boxing legend Chris Eubank. For context, in February 2025, ‘The Notorious’ spat in the face of a fan who chanted, "Let’s go Khabib" at the former UFC lightweight champion.

The Irishman walked up to the fan, spat on his face and said:

"I spit in your face, what you do? Nothing.”

The long-running feud between the Dubliner and Khabib Nurmagomedov began in 2018. Ahead of UFC 223, 'The Notorious' attacked a fighter bus in which 'The Eagle' and his team were traveling.

The feud culminated at UFC 229, where Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor. A post-fight mass brawl broke out between Nurmagomedov, his teammates, Dillon Danis and McGregor.

The two never miss a chance to take a dig at each other on social media. Most recently, Eubank discussed Conor's negative public persona and how it is unsuitable because many young people look up to UFC fighters. He said:

"I don't watch a lot of news, very little in fact, and I heard the other day this Irish UFC fighter spat in the face of someone who said something unkind to him... Is this what we are? Is this who we are? Is this what we're going to teach? I'm the big guy from Ireland, I'm the Celtic warrior, and you spit in the face of a stranger."

He added:

"This is the example you are teaching the youth in Ireland. This is disgraceful. We can't do that."

Check out Chris Eubank's comments about Conor McGregor below:

Eubank has advised the Irshman to exercise caution in his behavior in the public eye or it could make people dislike him.

Islam Makhachev’s coach weighs in on a potential Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor bout

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez has talked about how his pupil could face Conor McGregor when the Irishman makes his much-anticipated return to the octagon. 'The Notorious’s' UFC career is currently in limbo. He has also vowed to fans that he would fight in the BKFC in the future.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Mendez had this to say about a potential Makhachev vs. McGregor bout:

"That's a possibility with Islam and Conor, but let's face it, Conor McGregor dictates who he fights. I mean, anybody that thinks otherwise, the UFC doesn't dictate who Conor fights. Conor dictates who he fights. UFC may offer but if Conor says no it's no."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (11:49):

