UFC veteran defends Conor McGregor spitting on fan after Khabib Nurmagomedov chant: "You come into his personal space and disrespect"

The infamous UFC rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon, as the Irish star allegedly allegedly spat on a fan who was chanting "Khabib" in front of him. The clip quickly garnered reactions from UFC veteran Jake Shields.

The long-running rivalry was recently reignited when Khabib’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, faced Irish fighter Paul Hughes in PFL, which was labeled as Dagestan vs. Ireland 2, referencing UFC 229. After suffering a majority decision loss, Hughes had a conversation with Khabib, claiming he wasn’t like other Irish fighters, implying McGregor.

Since then, McGregor has continued to take shots at both Hughes and Khabib, even making racial slurs and bringing up Khabib's wife in the conversation.

Trending

Recently, a fan repeatedly chanted Khabib’s name in front of McGregor to draw attention, but it didn’t go well for the fan. McGregor allegedly spat in his face, asserting, “I spit in your face. What you do? Nothing.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Championship Rounds shared the clip on X, which caught the attention of UFC veteran Shields. Shields partially backed his actions, commenting:

“I'm not a Conor fan but if you come into his personal space and disrespect him you deserve to get spit on if not knocked out.”

Check out Jake Shields' X post below:

Expand Tweet

Although Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229, the bad blood didn’t end there. The aftermath became one of the most infamous moments in UFC history. Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon to fight McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, while ‘The Eagle’s’ teammates entered the octagon to confront McGregor.

Ever since McGregor has demanded a rematch, but Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC at UFC 254 after defending his lightweight belt for the third time. Meanwhile, the former two-division champion has been out of action since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Former UFC bantamweight champion reacts to Conor McGregor spitting on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently weighed in on the recent incident where Conor McGregor allegedly spat on a fan after being taunted. The clip was shared by @mmauncensored_ on Instagram, which led the former bantamweight champion to criticize the fan:

“I will never understand comments praising a "possible" pay check for un-provokingly getting into a celebrity's face looking for a reaction. The 90s were great, because everyone didn't have phones and you had to stand on your words if you want to be a prick. Bunch of losers in todays world.”

Check out the screenshot of Aljamain Sterling’s comment below:

Aljamain Sterling's comment screenshot. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmauncensored__ on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.