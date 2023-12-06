“This was my dream at the beginning” – Roman Kryklia says Muay Thai gold has always been a top priority

At ONE Fight Night 17, Roman Kryklia is set to try and accomplish the rare feat of becoming a simultaneous world champion in two different sports.

The Ukrainian has already conquered the kickboxing divisions at two seperate weight classes.

With the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship and ONE Heavyweight World Grand Prix belts already in his possession, the Ukrainian has set his sights on Muay Thai next.

On December 8, he will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship against debutant Alex Roberts in the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Roman Kryklia has always had one eye on returning to competing in Muay Thai as he recently revealed ahead of this huge clash at the final Fight Night event of the year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the world champion said that becoming the best in Muay Thai was always a goal for him when he started his career:

“It’s very important for me to be the champion because I started in Muay Thai, and this was my dream at the beginning of my career.”

Roman Kryklia has the opportunity that he has dreamt of in front of him at ONE Fight Night 17

Having made his name by competing in kickboxing, Roman Kryklia has accomplished incredible things in his career, but now he has come full circle back to his original goals.

Becoming a two-sport and double-weight world champion under the ONE banner carries that extra motivation for the Ukrainian by reflecting on the beginning of his career.

Standing in his way on fight night is Alex Roberts, who also won’t be short on motivation for this main event clash between heavyweight powerhouses.

The fans in Bangkok, Thailand, may be in for a battle of wills to see which man is ready to give more of themselves to walk away from Lumpinee as the first ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.