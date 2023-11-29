WATCH: Ukrainian monster Roman Kryklia shows Iraj Azizpour the levels of his kickboxing game

ONE Championship shared the relentless fight-ending sequence for Roman Kryklia’s impressive kickboxing win against Iraj Azizpour.

In February 2022, Kryklia secured a first-round knockout win against Murat Aygun for his second light heavyweight kickboxing world title defense. Later that year, the Ukranian powerhouse joined the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to potentially further his legacy.

Kryklia started with a 52-second knockout win against Guto Inocente in the semi-finals. As a result, he met Iraj Azizpour at ONE 163 in November 2022 to become the world champion of the Heavyweight Kickboxing Grand Prix.

Azizpour showcased a valiant effort, but Kryklia showed once again that his skills were on a different level by ending the fight with a second-round knockout. A year later, ONE Championship recently posted the finish on Instagram with the following caption:

“Savage 😱 Are you pumped to see Roman Kryklia face Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video? 🥊 #RomanKryklia”

Kryklia has been unbeatable as a kickboxer in the heavier divisions of ONE Championships. At 32 years old, the Ukranian knockout artist plans to continue challenging himself to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in promotional history.

What’s next for Roman Kryklia?

On December 8, Roman Kryklia returns to action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This time, Kryklia looks to make history by becoming a two-sport world champion.

For the first time under the ONE banner, Kryklia will transition to the art of eight limbs and fight for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title. Standing in the 32-year-old’s way is Alex Roberts, the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion making his ONE debut.

ONE Fight Night 17 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.