WATCH: Roman Kryklia shows utter brutality in world title defense against Murat Aygun

ONE Championship shared the footage of Roman Kryklia’s vicious fight-ending sequence against Murat Aygun.

In February 2022, Kryklia was scheduled for his second light heavyweight kickboxing world title defense at ONE: Full Circle. The Ukranian striker was matched up against Aygun, who was 1-0 in the promotion at the time.

Aygun showcased a valiant effort, but he was overpowered that night. With less than 30 seconds left in round one, Kryklia landed a brutal combination ending with a right hook to secure the knockout win.

Over a year and a half later, ONE Championship posted the fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the following caption:

“Clear the path! 💢 Are you excited for Roman Kryklia to return to the ring against Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video? 🥊 #RomanKryklia”

Since then, Kryklia has continued to dominate the upper weight classes of kickboxing in ONE Championship. The Ukrainian world champion holds a promotional record of 5-0 (4 KO/TKOs), with two wins at heavyweight and the other three at lightweight.

The 32-year-old now looks to further his legacy by securing another world title in a different sport.

Where does Roman Kryklia rank among ONE Championship’s greatest strikers of all time?

On December 8, Roman Kryklia will headline ONE Fight Night 17, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Kryklia is switching things up for his upcoming fight, as he’s scheduled to face Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

With a win against Roberts, Kryklia would undoubtedly be a top-five striker in ONE Championship history. The 32-year-old would officially hold three pieces of hardware after winning the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2022.

ONE Fight Night 17 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.