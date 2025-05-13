"This dude is so unlikeable" - MMA X slams Jean Silva for putting fan to sleep with rear-naked choke despite multiple taps  

UFC featherweight prospect Jean Silva is catching major heat after a video surfaced of him choking a fan unconscious at a Muay Thai event in Brazil. The No. 11-ranked featherweight fighter was interacting with fans when one man asked to feel a chokehold.

Silva obliged but didn't let go even after multiple taps. The fan eventually passed out. Silva smiled for the camera and uploaded the footage to his YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video, writing:

"Jeez, this dude is so unlikable."

"I don't understand why fans agree to do this sh*t."

"Tbh if you’re asking Silva to tap you out, you just gotta expect he will put you to sleep regardless of the tap."

"He's tapping? Wtf! What's the bet this dude ends up with charges? Weird evil autistic vibes."

"That's assult after the guy says stop and you put him to sleep. Arrest this man."

"Yeah he tapped, but man look at the smile on that guys face afterward. Probably just a reaction out of panic, and I mean I don’t doubt that he blatantly asked for it beforehand either."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the video of Jean Silva choking out a fan. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Since his UFC debut in January 2024, he’s 5-0 in the promotion with five finishes. He’s taken out Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, Drew Dober, Melsik Baghdasaryan, and Bryce Mitchell recently. The last two wins earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. Silva’s record now stands at 16-2 overall with 12 knockouts, and three submissions.

When Jean Silva spoke about how his team strives to elevate each other

As part of the surging Fighting Nerds squad, Jean Silva believes their collective rise fuels individual success. Each member pushes the next to level up, and Silva hopes to continue that momentum after a breakout 2024.

He also compared fighting in the UFC to owning a Ferrari. Speaking i an interview with the UFC, Silva said:

“We elevate each other so the next star shines brighter and brightest of them all... Every time someone is about to shine, everyone just propels them and elevates them. Everybody keeps shining brighter and brighter.” [H/t: ufc.com]

