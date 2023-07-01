“This is every man’s dream” - Footage of Robert Whittaker’s wife supporting him after UFC loss goes viral

In the aftermath of Robert Whittaker's defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, a heartwarming moment between the former middleweight champion and his wife Sofia has recently become an internet sensation. The touching footage captures Sofia offering him unwavering support and love during a challenging time in his career.

The video has recently surged in popularity on Instagram, receiving 545k shares and an equivalent amount of likes.

Sofia Whittaker rose to prominence as a result of her husband's success. Robert and Sofia began dating in 2011. After some time together, the pair got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot the following year. The couple have been blessed with four children. Sofia has been a consistent presence in Robert Whittaker's life, offering support and serving as his anchor.

The footage has sparked an exemplary outpouring of emotion and enthusiasm from fans, with overwhelming responses.

"Bro lose the fight but winning in life," one fan wrote. Another fan remarked, "Bro who cares about fighting when u have that in ur life". While another fan was taken aback by Sofia's support, "Rare women right there! protect her". Another fan shared the same feelings, "Protect her at all costs !!!."

One fan stated, "Everyman deserves this type of woman so he will be concur his dreams." "There she is..queen" another fan commented. Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "100%! The best feeling in the world". Another fan remarked, "Hit me in the feels. What a Queen". One admirer stated that Robert Whittaker is a lucky man, "One lucky man, Whittaker".

Robert Whittaker discusses his outlook and preparation for taking on Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Robert Whittaker is geared up to make a statement with his skills when he steps into the octagon to face Dricus Du Plessis on July 8 at UFC 290.

'The Reaper' provided fans with a glimpse into his mindset and preparations, shedding light on confidence prior to the bout. Whittaker acknowledged the formidable nature of Dricus of Du Plessis and refused to underestimate him.

During an episode of MMArcade Podcast in April, Robert Whittaker stated:

"I’m not underestimating Dricus at all...You don’t get to where he is in the division without being damn good at what you do. I understand he’s tough. I understand he’s got cardio and he’s got the complete skill set. But I do believe that I am just better. I believe I have everything he does and more, and more to give, and I’m better at it. That’s just the truth. That’s just facts.”

