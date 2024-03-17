"This is f****** amazing" - Liam Harrison recalls the brutal matchup he had against Saenchai in 2011

Liam Harrison reflected on his grueling rematch against Saenchai in 2011.

'Hitman' has fought many Muay Thai legends throughout his fighting career before signing with ONE Championship. The most significant would arguably be Saenchai, whom Harrison first fought in 2009 and lost by unanimous decision.

Harrison and the Thai great met again at a Fight Sport Industries event two years later. They went to war that night, but the result remained the same, with Saenchai emerging victorious by decision.

The Leeds native recently re-posted a video on Instagram of him talking about his second fight against Saenchai:

"The second time I fought Saenchai. We absolutely battered each other that fight. I cut him really bad with an elbow. He hit me with a body shot in round three, and I remember thinking, 'Oh my god, I didn't think he could punch that hard. I took about four more in a row and thought, 'I'm gonna have to take a knee.'"

Harrison continued:

"He ran in to do it again, and I elbowed him and cut him. I thought, 'F**king hell.' I remember thinking at the time, 'This is f**king amazing.' I was looking at him, and he was bleeding, I couldn't breathe, and I remember thinking, 'F**king yes.'"

Watch Liam Harrison's comments below:

When is Liam Harrison expected to fight next?

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022, suffering a first-round TKO loss against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O. Harrison left with more than disappointment, as Nong-O's leg kicks led to him getting surgery and beginning a longer-than-expected layoff.

'Hitman' was scheduled to return earlier this year in a Muay Thai bout against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Unfortunately, Harrison had another injury setback and was forced to pull out.

There's a high chance that Harrison will return to action within the next few months. Although nothing is confirmed, the Muay Thai legend hopes to fight the great Seksan in a must-see retirement bout.