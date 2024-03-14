“Truly is a beautiful thing” - Liam Harrison reflects on the excitement of going toe to toe with another seasoned fighter

Picking the brain of a combat sports athlete is always an interesting task for the fans because of questions like “Why be a pro fighter?” and “Is there no other job you could have taken?”

Sometimes, the answer to such lines of thinking is as simple as having that unquenchable thirst for competition.

Muay Thai icon and ONE Championship standout Liam Harrison knows the ins and outs of the rigors of fighting with a decorated resume plus a penchant for fighting the very best in the sport like legendary icons Nong-O Hama, Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Rodlek PK Saenchai under ONE Championship.

But with him slowly transitioning into a full-time coach as his fighting career is nearing its end, Harrison shared on Instagram the passion he has for the sport via Instagram:

“Standing across the ring from another man who you know is an absolute beast, who you know has trained specifically to [expletive] you up for weeks and weeks, to me is the most fun thing to do on this earth.”

Harrison continued:

“You find out so much about yourself and your opponent in this short period of time…it truly is a beautiful thing.”

Liam Harrison opens up how to deliver one-shot knockouts

Over a career that has spanned over 100-plus bouts, the Bad Company product has produced 44 finishes against some world-class fighters.

His social media posts are certainly worth watching for those aspiring to become pro fighters in the future and one of the tips he shared was on putting away his opponents with one devastating punch.

When he is not busy sharing his much-coveted tips, the British Muay Thai star is gearing up to return to the ONE Circle after dealing with injuries.