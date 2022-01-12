This fact shows how Jorge Masvidal's star power may be second only to Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the most popular stars in the UFC. His ability to sell pay-per-views is evident in the fact that he is the only fighter other than Conor McGregor set to headline two UFC pay-per-views in non-championship fights in the last five years (stat courtesy - MMA History Today on Twitter).

In the main event of UFC 272, Masvidal is scheduled to take on teammate-turned rival Colby Covington in a highly anticipated welterweight clash. This will be the second time Masvidal has headlined a pay-per-view in the last five years.

McGregor, on the other hand, has headlined four UFC pay-per-views in non-championship bouts in the last five years.

Back in 2019, 'Gamebred' headlined UFC 244 alongside Nate Diaz. Although it was a non-title matchup, there was a celebratory one-time-only 'BMF' title commissioned for the fight. Masvidal won the fight via TKO (doctor's stoppage) after three rounds.

A deep cut above Diaz's eye forced the doctor on duty to call off the bout before the Stockton native could resume fighting in the fourth round.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their rivalry at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will settle their feud inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Masvidal and Covington were friends and roommates back when they used to train together at the American Top Team gym in Florida.

However, their relationship soon turned sour after 'Gamebred' accused 'Chaos' of not paying a coach at the gym. Covington subsequently left the ATT gym and since then, there has been speculation of a fight between the pair.

Masvidal and Covington have both unsuccessfully tried to dethrone reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on two occasions each. If they want a third crack at the title down the line, this fight is a must-win for both men.

Edited by C. Naik