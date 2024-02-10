“This fight is going to happen” – Liam Nolan says Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo are on an inevitable ‘collision course’

English Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison believes reigning two-sport king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and rising Scot fighter ‘The King of the North’ Nico Carrillo are on a collision course.

Haggerty is obviously the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. However, Carrillo has recently emerged as a legitimate threat, especially after his second-round knockout victory over legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama last December.

Harrison says it’s only a matter of time before Jonathan Haggerty is in the ring with Nico Carrillo.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Harrison talked about the potential matchup.

‘Hitman’ said:

“So in the bantamweight division at the minute, there are two guys, who I think are on a collision course. Haggerty vs Nico, both young guys, and I know this fight is going to happen. But I know Nico's hurt his hand against Nong-O, and I know Haggerty has to be kept busy.”

Liam Harrison warns fans not to underestimate Felipe Lobo: “He’s a dangerous young man”

Before Jonathan Haggerty can even think about facing Nico Carrillo, however, ‘The General’ has to get past No.4-ranked contender Felipe Lobo next week.

Haggerty is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Harrison believes fans are underestimating Lobo’s chances but is quick to remind everyone of the dangerous Brazilian’s capability.

‘Hitman’ added in the same interview:

“Don’t write Lobo off of this one because people keep saying, yeah Haggerty will win this and then it’s Haggerty versus Carrillo. But don’t write him off because he’s a dangerous young man.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.