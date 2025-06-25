"This fight is going to be unbelievable" - Chatri dissects Superbon-Masaaki Noiri world title duel at ONE 173

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has expressed enormous anticipation for the featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown between kingpin Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.

The kickboxing specialists are set to cross paths at long last in the main event of ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The ONE head honcho delivered a passionate assessment of both martial artists during the ONE 173 official press conference, highlighting the world-class skills and compelling narratives that will collide when they meet to claim recognition as the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

"Masaaki Noiri versus Superbon. Pound for pound, the best kickboxers on the planet and a multiple division K-1 champion," the lifelong martial artist declared, adding: "This fight is going to be unbelievable."

The chairman's praise for both competitors reflects the magnitude of this scheduled five-round war, which pits two of the sport's most accomplished practitioners against each other with the undisputed crown at stake.

Chatri offered particular insight into what makes Superbon such a formidable champion, emphasizing the tactical brilliance that has defined his dominant world championship reign.

"Superbon has one of the highest fight IQs on the planet. He always comes with a new game plan, a new weapon," he continued.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has sat atop the throne since claiming the interim belt with a unanimous decision win over Marat Grigorian. He was later elevated to the divisional king in light of Chingiz Allazov's inactivity.

Under the kickboxing ruleset in the promotion, the Bangkok-based star has beaten the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian (twice), and Tayfun Ozcan.

While the Thai's success on the global stage has been nothing short of remarkable, Chatri also detailed why Noiri's underdog story resonates so powerfully, referencing his stunning upset victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama that earned him this championship opportunity.

"Masaaki Noiri was a ten-to-one underdog when he fought Tawanchai. And after the first two rounds, I seriously thought that Noiri was going to get crushed. But in the third round, he comes out, and he knocks out Tawanchai. It was an unbelievable story for Japan," the ONE head honcho added.

Indeed, Noiri's road to a unification matchup against the Thai megastar has been impressive.

After starting his tenure with two back-to-back losses, the Team Vasileus member, who shares the mats with Yuki Yoza and Takeru Segawa daily, has reeled in two successive highlight-reel finishes against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai.

Superbon fires shots at Masaaki Noiri ahead of November meeting

During the same press conference, Superbon did not waste any time warning the interim champion that he'd be in for a rude awakening in Tokyo.

Though he didn't take anything away from Noiri's jaw-dropping finish of Tawanchai, the Thai megastar reminded his foe that there's levels to this game.

"I saw that fight and I think Noiri has a lot more experience, more than Tawanchai in kickboxing," Superbon said during the ONE 173 press conference."

"But against me, it’s different. I have a lot of experience in kickboxing. I’m the best in kickboxing, and I will be the best," he added.

Watch the full presser here:

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

