"This fight shouldn't be happening" - Michael Bisping weighs in on alarming reason why Evander Holyfield was stripped of his boxing license 17 years ago

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Evander Holyfield and former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort.

Bisping's comments came after MMA journalist Adam Catterall uploaded a post to Twitter. In it, he criticized the authorities for allowing 'The Real Deal' to fight. He pointed out that the NYSAC had banned Holyfield from professional competition 17 years ago because he couldn't perform at the highest level anymore.

In 2004, after defeat to Larry Donald, NYSAC barred Evander Holyfield from pro competition in NY, suspending his license.



The reason?



“Poor performance and diminished skills"



17 years later, Florida have just agreed to regulate him in a pro fight.



Disgrace. — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) September 9, 2021

'The Count' had the following response to Catterall's tweet:

Michael Bisping then retweeted a video of Holyfield working on the pads. He stated that the fight should not be happening.

"Fighters by nature are brave, that’s why managers, coaches and commissions are there to protect them from themselves. This fight shouldn’t be happening." Wrote Michael Bisping.

Fighters by nature are brave, that's why managers, coaches and commissions are there to protect them from themselves. This fight shouldn't be happening.

Evander Holyfield's fight with Belfort will be the first time the 58-year-old has competed in a squared circle in over a decade.

Holyfield has stepped in to fight the Brazilian fighter on short notice after boxing veteran Oscar De La Hoya dropped out of the contest. He tested postive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized for three days.

The event will also feature another exciting boxing match between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

Michael Bisping has fought both Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort in the UFC

Michael Bisping competed against Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva in the UFC. Both of his former opponents will be competing in boxing matches on September 11.

'The Count' fought Belfort in January 2013 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The fight did not go the 42-year-old's way. 'The Phenom' knocked him out in the second round.

Bisping fought 'The Spider' in February 2016 in London, England. The British fighter, who was riding a two-fight winning streak at the time, cruised to a unanimous decision victory against the Brazilian legend. The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters took home a hefty bonus check of $50,000.

UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bisping

