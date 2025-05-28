“This fight’s gonna be intense” - Nakrob Fairtex promises fireworks when he squares off against Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 32

Nakrob Fairtex warned fans about his upcoming fight being "intense." On June 6, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 32.

In the co-main event, flyweight contenders Nakrob and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi are scheduled to clash in an all-Thai matchup that could evolve into the Fight of the Night.

Nakrob, ranked fifth in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, recently did an interview with the promotion and had this to say about fighting Jaosuayai:

“I can tell you right now, this fight’s gonna be intense. There’s a good chance it won’t go the distance. But I can’t predict exactly when it’s gonna finish. You’ll have to wait and see in the ring!”

Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai won't be the only flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32. The division's rising talent will be on display with Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez and Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito.

ONE Fight Night 32 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nakrob Fairtex admits he "barely sees any" weaknesses in Jaosuayai's skillset

Nakrob Fairtex has produced a 10-2 promotional record, making him an underrated contender in the ONE flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Jaosuayai is making his primary roster debut and plans to put the division's top contenders on notice.

While speaking to ONE, Nakrob had this to say about his upcoming opponent.

"Jaosuayai is a really good fighter. He’s got sharp weapons and quick footwork. He’s improved a lot since his debut fight. His strength is his sharp and fast punches, for sure. As for his weaknesses, I gotta admit, I can barely see any. I have to say, he’s very skilled."

Nakrob Fairtex suffered a unanimous decision loss against Kongthoranee in December 2024. Three months later, the Thai superstar bounced back with a second-round knockout win against Puengluang Baanramba.

As for Jaosuayai, the 23-year-old is riding a four-fight winning streak, including a second-round knockout win against Denis Puric in March.

Nakrob and Jaosuayai plan to showcase why they deserve a spot in the ONE vacant flyweight Muay Thai title fight later this year.

