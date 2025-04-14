"This has to be the funniest beef" - UFC 314 crowd moment between Shaquille O'Neal and Adin Ross ignites internet frenzy

Former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and online streamer Adin Ross’s viral feud at UFC 314 has elicited several reactions from fans.

In several videos shared by the streamer this past weekend, the NBA star was seen exchanging tense words and hurling at Ross from a distance.

A page on X shared the aforementioned clip, titled:

"Shaq keeps pressing Adin Ross at UFC 314 😭😭"

Check out Shaquille O'Neal beefing with Adin Ross in the post below:

The video caught the attention of fans. A user wrote:

"This has to be the funniest beef to be in @SHAQ @adinross tag me in"

Another commented:

"Adin got more money than shaq he gotta st*u when adin talking"

Others wrote:

"Shaq just threatened to beat up Adin Ross at UFC 314 after Adin hit his leg and spilled his candy a few weeks ago 😭"

"Shaq better be quiet, Adin has trained taekwondo"

"You can tell Shaq is joking"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @FearedBuck on X]

The candy incident that ignited the feud between Shaquille O'Neal and Adin Ross

This is the second time this year that Shaquille O'Neal and Adin Ross have gone viral. The feud between the two started earlier this year in May 2025, leading to this latest back-and-forth.

Previously, the NBA star was unhappy when the streamer decided to prank the 53-year-old by spilling his candy. Ross, however, later revealed on stream that he was instructed to perform the stunt by O'Neal for the spotlight.

It is still not clear if the extension of the beef during UFC 314 has now turned into a real-life feud or another attempt to go viral. Fans, on the other hand, are speculating about whether the drama was genuine or perhaps a joke.

Check out how Shaquille O'Neal and Adin Ross's feud began in the post below:

