“This game is about styles” - Yair Rodriguez explains why Alexander Volkanovski will have a tough time dealing with him at UFC 290

Yair Rodriguez lists the reason he thinks will make him a tough opponent for Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 290 will take place on July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. A title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline the event, followed by a flyweight title fight in the co-main event. During the press conference for this weekend's showdown, Rodriguez spoke about why he is a tough fight for the Aussie:

"I just think this game is about styles, you know, what style beats what style, or one guy has the best day if you wanna cut it that way, the day of the fight. I just think it's gonna be real difficult for him to beat me. He probably thinks it's gonna be easier, I don't know. My style is completely different to what many people think. Not only what you can see from outside."

Yair Rodriguez has climbed his way up the division with just one loss in his last 6 matches. He got a well-earned shot at the title against one of the most dominant champions the division has seen. However, Rodriguez claims he has turned his weaknesses into strengths and will shock the world.

Yair Rodriguez shares a story of how he once impressed Jon Jones in the gym

Yair Rodriguez and Jon Jones are good friends now, but there was a time when a 20-year-old Rodriguez was training in the same gym with Jones and impressed the champion.

The Mexican narrated the story of how 'Bones' randomly came up to him and complimented him:

"He said, 'Hey can you come here please?' And I was like yeah for sure. He was like what's your name, like, I told him my name, and he was like,'Your skills are impressive, how old are you?' I was 20-21 years old in that moment, and he said when I was 21 years old, I didn't have those skills. You're gonna get far in this sport just keep going."

Jones was impressed with a young Rodriguez, and his prediction came true as the Mexican gears up for his title shot. He also spoke about how that small incident with 'Bones' helped him believe in himself more and keep pushing to do great things in the sport.

