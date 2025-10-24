"This is gold" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's hilarious banter with Manchester United icon Patrice Evra on video call

It appears Khabib Nurmagomedov is having a blast in his MMA retirement. 'The Eagle' recently had a rib-tickling exchange with soccer legend Patrice Evra during a live stream, leaving the fans in stitches.Nurmagomedov and Evra are both part of the upcoming Arena Two tournament in Dubai. The Arena Two is a global six-a-side soccer tournament featuring nine cities. The UFC legend and former Manchester United left-back are the presidents of two teams playing in the tournament.Earlier this week, the promotion hosted a live stream featuring some of the big names associated with the event, also including MMA stars Dakota Ditcheva and Michael Page, as well as ex-soccer star Jérôme Boateng.Evra, who had been jokingly taunting Nurmagomedov with his iconic line &quot;Send me the location&quot; all year, was in for a hilarious reality check.No stranger to trash talk, 'The Eagle' quickly got on Evra's case, questioning his professionalism, as the former Red Devils man joined the segment late. The MMA legend then hilariously taunted the footballer, threatening to use his wrestling in their football match.After many more jokes throughout the segment, Evra looked visibly frustrated by the end, admitting that the ex-UFC man had gotten into his head, and vowing to beat Team Khabib in the first match of the tournament.Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov roasting Patrice Evra below:Suffice it to say, fans found the rib-tickling segment a hoot and a half, with many to take to social media to note their thoughts and opinions.@Usama_shahid92 wrote:&quot;This is gold.&quot;@BetUS_Official chimed in:&quot;This is pure gold, I love it, I had no idea Patrice had the heart of a lion. Khabib got under Patrice's skin.&quot;@CRUYFF14GOAT highlighted:&quot;Bro did more trash talking here than he did his whole career, lmao!&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XKhabib Nurmagomedov was set to train Patrice Evra in MMAFollowing his soccer retirement, Patrice Evra was primed for an MMA debut earlier this year under the PFL banner. The former left back was set to fight in a Paris event on May 23. However, the bout has since been postponed.Nevertheless, in the lead-up to his now-postponed fight, Evra got on a video call with Khabib Nurmagomedov, requesting the former UFC champion to help him prepare for the bout. Nurmagomedov, as a true soccer fanatic, was quick to oblige the former French captain's request:&quot;I told you many times, send me the location and I’m going to find you. Send location, tell me where are you? When I see you, you have to be ready, and that’s it. Other things, I’m going to take care of. I’m going to teach you how to smash people.&quot;