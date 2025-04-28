"I'm gonna fight for you" - Khabib Nurmagomedov promises to "teach smashing" after Patrice Evra's MMA debut call

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered his services to Patrice Evra as the latter prepares for his upcoming MMA debut. The French soccer legend joined the PFL and will be making his promotional debut at PFL Europe: Paris, which is scheduled to take place on May 23.

Evra shocked the sports world as he expressed his desire to compete in MMA at 43 years old because of his love for the sport and will do so in the SmartCage. Nurmagomedov is known for his training methods, which has been instrumental in several of his pupils winning world championships and becoming top contenders including Islam Makhachev and cousin, Usman.

PFL Europe recently posted a clip to their X account, showing Evra and Nurmagomedov having a friendly video call. 'The Eagle' asked the former Manchester United defender whether he was sure about competing and mentioned that he will help him train and teach him how to impose his will on his opponent:

"Brother, you don't need this. Why you have to train? If you need to fight, I'm gonna fight for you... Brother, I'm here. I'm in Dubai. I told you many times, send me location. I'm gonna find you. Send location. Tell me where are you?... Brother, when I see you, you have to be ready and that's it. Other things, I'm gonna take care. I'm gonna teach you how to smash people... I just want you to improve yourself."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Patrice Evra's video call below:

Patrice Evra shares admiration for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Patrice Evra also lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov and the competitors that are actively competing in MMA.

During the aforementioned clip, Evra mentioned that he is taking his MMA debut seriously because of how much he respects the sport and expressed interest in training with Nurmagomedov:

"I just finished training. Yeah, I'm in the gym. I'm training twice per day... Thank you for having my back, but I need to train, bro. I need to take it seriously. You know how much respect I have for you, for the sport. So that's why I really need to have a training session with you because I want to know from the best."

Check out the PFL's post officially announcing Patrice Evra's MMA debut below:

