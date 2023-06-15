"This gotta be AI generated" - MMA fans shocked by photo of Colby Covington posing alongside Ali Abdelaziz and Justin Gaethje

For quite some time, UFC welterweight Colby Covington has been at loggerheads with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, along with several of his clients including Justin Gaethje and former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Both Abdelaziz and Covington have hurled insults at each other on several occasions in interviews and on social media. The two even got into a scuffle while standing in a buffet line in Las Vegas in 2019.

So, knowing this animosity between the two, many MMA fans were shocked when a picture featuring 'Chaos', Abdelaziz and some of his clients recently re-surfaced on the internet.

The picture features then United States president Donald Trump, alongside UFC president Dana White, Justin Gaethje, Colby Covington, Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz.

All of them were invited to one of Trump's rallies in 2020 and acted in a cordial manner despite their history.

The picture left many MMA fans in disbelief who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual jokingly claimed that the picture was generated by AI as he was shocked by the visuals.

"This gotta be AI generated."

Another person took a dig at Covington's fashion choice in the picture.

One Twitter user said that Trump should use the photo as his 2024 campaign picture in order to spread the message of unity and world peace.

A few more reactions to the picture can be seen below:

Rhapder Sees Red💔🌪💎 @redpahR @SabatelloStan The amount of what I’d assume bad blood in this pic is crazy. Colby Gaethje. Colby Ali. Colby Dana. Trump Ali. Like Jesus bro @SabatelloStan The amount of what I’d assume bad blood in this pic is crazy. Colby Gaethje. Colby Ali. Colby Dana. Trump Ali. Like Jesus bro

Absconded Llama @abscondedllama @SabatelloStan How tf is this a real photo. No way Colby stands next to Ali. @SabatelloStan How tf is this a real photo. No way Colby stands next to Ali. 😂

Sean @SeanTheRed365 @SabatelloStan What was Gaethje invited for? To lick windows 🤤 @SabatelloStan What was Gaethje invited for? To lick windows 🤤

What did Colby Covington and Ali Abdelaziz say about each other after the picture with Donald Trump

154 lb Bendaman🇦🇺 @Bendaman2001 Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy https://t.co/opark0ji9b

After the picture of the UFC fighters and Donald Trump went viral on social media, Ali Abdelaziz did an interview with TMZ to share his thoughts on Colby Covington.

The MMA manager stated that he had no personal enmity with 'Chaos' and that their rivalry was just professional:

"I don't hate the kid, I don't have no ill will towards him. He was there to represent the President, I was there to represent the President. If he fought Kamaru or Gilbert or any of my guys again, he becomes the enemy again, it's simple."

Colby Covington, on the other hand, did not share the same feelings. While speaking to MMA Junkie, the 35-year-old said that he had not buried the hatchet with Abdelaziz and only took the picture as a favor to Dana White. Covington said:

“Yeah, right – I did not call truce with Ali Abdelaziz. That picture was specifically for Dana (White). He wanted a picture with the UFC guys, and I did it for Dana... (Abdelaziz) is a dirt bag still. He’s an informant, that little rat. So I will never be friends with him.”

