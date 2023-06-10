"This guy claims to love Jesus" - Charles Oliveira joining OF has MMA fans in splits

Charles Oliveira was recently featured in a promotional video for Only*ans ahead of his upcoming bout against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 this weekend. The video offered fans of 'do Bronx' exclusive access to the jiu-jitsu maestro's training, traveling, and other behind-the-scenes activities.

The adult subscription-based content platform posted a montage of Oliveira's life as a UFC star on Instagram, with the Brazilian delivering an explanatory piece-to-camera. However, given that Charles Oliveira has previously claimed to be a pious Christian, fans were unhappy about him joining the controversial platform.

Fans and users made their feelings known in the comments section of the post.

One fan brutally went off on Charles Oliveira for being a hypocritical devotee and wrote:

"This guy claims to love Jesus but he’s doing an endorsement for Only*ans. Love the guy but he’s a good-for-nothing sinner just like anyone else."

Another disappointed fan wrote:

"Wtf. I'm out dude. Unfollow."

One user jokingly asked:

"Where’s that video of him grappling with the ladies."

Another user wrote:

"Thought you were a man of God."

One user compared Oliveira to Khabib Nurmagomedov and wrote:

"Jesus loving Olivera on an app like OF. Khabib would never…"

One fan joked about the UFC's pay structure and wrote:

"Bruh what? Seems like UFC ain't paying Charles enough."

One fan wrote:

"Oh no Charles, f**k that."

Screenshots from @onlyfans on Instagram

Charles Oliveira next fight: Beneil Dariush claims the fight against 'do Bronx' won't go the distance

Charles Oliveira is set to face Beneil Dariush in a lightweight contest in the co-main event of UFC 289 this weekend. The highly anticipated matchup is expected to have huge title implications, and the winner is likely to get the next title shot.

While many have speculated upon the outcome of the bout and claimed the fight could go the distance, Dariush recently stated that he's not afraid to fight Oliveira over five rounds. The Iranian-born American also doesn't see his upcoming fight lasting over three rounds.

In a recent interview with Cole Shelton on Just Scrap Radio (episode #125), Beneil Dariush claimed that while his fight against Charles Oliveira likely won't be a five-rounder, he wouldn't mind if it did turn into that. He said:

"It never really came up. With a guy like Charles, you don't really need five rounds. Look at his fights. He either kills or is killed within three rounds so I don't think we really need five rounds, but I wouldn't mind if they made it five rounds... Either I end up killing Charles in this fight or he kills me."

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes