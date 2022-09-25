"This should not happen to any fighter" - Ali Abdelaziz doubles down on his accusations against Francis Ngannou's former coach Fernand Lopez

The feud between Ali Abdelaziz and Fernand Lopez surrounding heavyweight prospect Slim Trabelsi continues to escalate. Reacting to a recent article from MMA Fighting, Abdelaziz once again accused Lopez of mistreating Trabelsi. The Dominance MMA CEO wrote on Twitter:

"Thank you for shining a light on the situation, this young man maybe one day will be a great fighter or maybe not, but this should not happen to any fighter, no one should be treated this way."

Check out the tweet below:

Abdelaziz's accusations came in the aftermath of Trabelsi's UFC release within days of getting signed to the promotion. The Tunisian-born fighter was suddenly released as a result of a contractual dispute between him, Lopez and Abdelaziz.

Trabelsi is currently under a contract clause with Fernand Lopez, who owns and trains fighters at the MMA Factory in Paris and also manages many of them. The veteran coach was surprised to hear that his fighter had bagged a UFC 280 bout and would be represented by Abdelaziz.

Lopez initially asked for € 90,000 for a three-year contract that Trabelsi had signed with him prior to his UFC signing. Abdelaziz, however, claimed to be unaware of Trabelsi's contract with Lopez before he booked the Tunisian-born fighter for UFC 280.

Slim Trabelsi accuses Fernand Lopez of never helping him even though he could have

Slim Trabelsi migrated from Tunisia to Europe without proper documentation, which limited his travel options. Trabelsi was an aspiring wrestler in France when he met Fernand Lopez.

The Tunisian-born fighter ended up signing with Lopez's MMA promotion, ARES, and went on to become the heavyweight champion there. However, Trabelsi claims that Lopez never helped him in any manner and rather used him as a sparring partner for bigger names like Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

The 29-year-old also claims that Lopez never arranged to get proper documents for him even though he had the means. Trabelsi told MMA Fighting:

"I was a French champion in wrestling. I met Fernand Lopez, and he said to me, he will [help me learn] MMA. But after that, he just used me for sparring with Ciryl Gane, with [Francis] Ngannou. I was sleeping in the street for a long time, for many, many years. I have no documents, I am illegal. He used me as he wanted all this time. He never helped me. He never did nothing for me. He could help make the documents so I could live here, but he didn’t, so I stayed like slave to him. He used me as he wanted.”

