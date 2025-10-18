"This is what happens when I train" - Ronda Rousey fires back at fans speculating about her UFC comeback

Ronda Rousey’s return to training has reignited curiosity about whether the former UFC women's bantamweight champion plans to fight again. The 38-year-old has been seen working out in her home gym, sparking rumors of a potential comeback nearly a decade after her last bout in 2016.
Rousey clarified that her training videos aren't tied to another run in the UFC. She said the decision came from a desire to feel strong again after becoming a mother and stepping away from competition.
Speaking in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Rousey said:
“They’re like ‘you look so good!’ Because I’m the greatest ever. Of course, this is what happens when I train! I look great. Sorry. I don’t have to have a plan for world domination in mind. But Mike Tyson coming back and being the biggest fight of last year just kind of proves that I don’t think anyone’s ever really done.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
She added:
“I think after having my last baby, being pregnant is f*cking tough. It felt like I was handicapped just compared to being a finely tuned athletic machine where I feel like I can do anything, to suddenly I think if I did a forward roll, I would throw my back out. That’s just where it started, I wanted to get my bodily identity back from just being a vessel for creating another person. Just get that freedom of movement back. I started training MMA again because I feel like I kind of lost that identity as being a fighter.”
Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below (25:10):
Ronda Rousey clears the air on UFC White House rumors
Ronda Rousey has shut down speculation that she will compete in the rumored UFC event at the White House. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion said the idea of her fighting again soon is unrealistic, especially after giving birth just nine months ago.
Rousey added that she never received an official invitation but believes she would always be welcome, given her history with the promotion. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of The Breakfast Club, she said:
"I literally said that I wasn't [going to compete at UFC White House]. They're like, 'That's exactly what you would say if you were [going to compete].' But I had a baby like nine months ago. I'm still walking it off, you know... I'm sure I have an open invitation at all times."
MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!