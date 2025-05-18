“This helped remove the pressure” - Prajanchai shares champion's secret to mental freedom in world title defenses

Prajanchai revealed how he handles the pressure of title defenses.
Currently, Prajanchai is a two-sport king under the ONE Championship banner, holding both the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.
It's the dream of any professional fighter, but sometimes that dream can turn into a pressure-filled nightmare when it comes time to defend those titles from an onslaught of world-class contenders.
During a recent appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai offered some insight into how he deals with the pressure of putting his gold on the line:
"I try not to think about the spotlight being on me to put my title on the line. Instead of thinking 'I need to defend my title,' I thought of it as if I were challenging for a title. This helped remove the pressure."
With wins over the likes of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, Jonathan Di Bella, and Ellis Badr Barboza, clearly whatever Prajanchai is doing works.
Prajanchai wants to fight Takeru in a flyweight superfight
Now that he's conquered two different sports at strawweight, Prajanchai is eyeing a move up to flyweight.
However, it all hinges on whether or not he can score a dream fight with one of kickboxing's most accomplished athletes, Takeru Segawa. He said:
"Moving up to flyweight, it's not for sure yet, but I'm just thinking that in the future. If there's an opportunity for me to face Takeru, I think that would be great because he's famous, he's a superstar. I think that would be really good for me."
A former three-division K-1 champion, Takeru make his ONE Championship debut in January 2024 and has since gone toe-to-toe with Superlek, Thant Zin, and Rodtang.
Could a clash with Prajanchai be next for 'The Natural Born Crusher'?