“This is such a historical moment” – Phetjeeja pleased to share the Circle in passing of the torch moment with Janet Todd

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom did what she does best at ONE Fight Night 20 last Friday, March 8.

The Team Mehdi Zatout Star, who seems to get better with each fight, produced one of her best striking performances yet to clinically dispatch Janet Todd in a five-round brawl. In doing so, she unified the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Though she is enjoying every bit of the limelight following her triumphant outing, the ever-humble superstar knows it takes two to tango.

After the fight, she tipped her hat to Todd, the division’s longest reigning world champion, for giving her the chance to duel for the most prestigious strap in martial arts today.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Phetjeeja said:

“It is such an honor to fight her in her last fight. I hope that she would be able to remember me. I would remember her. This is such a historical moment for me.”

Phetjeeja continues to tackle one obstacle after another in ONE Championship

Following another solid title-clinching display inside the ONE Circle, Phetjeeja moved to a pristine 6-0 in the promotion, with her past two victories showcasing just how much she has evolved since she made her bow at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March last year.

After racking up a 4-0 streak with back-to-back highlight-reel finishes, the Thai earned the opportunity of a lifetime to face multi-time striking world champion Anissa Meksen for a shot at the interim crown at ONE Friday Fights 46.

That evening, just as she did against the now-retired Todd, Phetjeeja was at her sparkling best, outpacing and outstriking the French-Algerian queen on her way to a first taste at ONE gold.

Having unified the crown against ‘JT’ in what ended up being the American’s retirement fight, the sky seems to be the limit for the young Thai brawler.

On her end, she still believes there is room to grow as she eyes a venture into MMA or a return to Muay Thai, where both divisional queens Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues are open to welcome ‘The Queen’ when the time comes.

