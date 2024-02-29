"This should hold up with HR right?" - Fans react as Dana White announces launch of new Howler Head and Cola line in Australia

Dana White recently unveiled the introduction of the Howler Head and Cola line in Australia.

The UFC CEO is closely linked with Howler Head, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey brand produced by the esteemed spirit company Wooler Brands, Inc. Howler Head's presence as a sponsor is a regular fixture on every UFC event sponsorship roster.

White recently introduced an exclusive alcoholic beverage line, Howler Head and Cola, tailored specifically for the Australian market. He described it as "the perfect drink for any time."

Fans responded to White's announcement with a variety of reactions.

"Y’all should add cocaine back into the recipe and corner the soda market."

"Dana, please release your own cooking oil 😂"

"'Perfect drink for anytime' This should hold up with HR right Dana?"

"When’s the Howler head Scalp Oil release date?"

"Perfect drink for any time how in the hell do u think of that one"

"Honestly, this is a great idea. Good one Dana. This is why you're a great business man."

White is not the first person to have ties to the liquor industry within the UFC realm. Conor McGregor famously amassed a significant portion of his wealth through the sales of his whiskey label, Proper No. Twelve whiskey. 'The Notorious' established his brand under the Eire Born Spirit Company back in 2018.

Dana White weighs in on Sean Strickland's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Sean Strickland unexpectedly crossed paths with Machine Gun Kelly at a high-profile Power Slap event in Las Vegas held at the Durango Casino & Resort earlier this month.

In a viral video, the former UFC middleweight champion can be seen embroiled in a heated exchange with MGK. Although the precise cause of their confrontation is ambiguous, Strickland is heard dubbing the Grammy-nominated artist as a "weirdo" and critiquing his attire. As he departs, the fiery MMA star can be heard shouting, "I’m easy to find, vampire man."

During the event's post-fight press conference, Dana White faced inquiries regarding the altercation. The UFC CEO promptly dismissed the incident and offered candid remarks regarding Strickland's conduct:

"You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans."

