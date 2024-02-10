“You’re gonna make him cry” - Sean Strickland insults Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with 'South Park' meme, fans react

Sean Strickland recently continued poking fun at Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) and Megan Fox's relationship with a satirical 'South Park' meme.

The former UFC middleweight champion found himself in the midst of yet another controversy after leaving popular streamer Sneako bloodied during a friendly sparring session. On Friday night, Strickland encountered Grammy-nominated rapper MGK at a star-studded Power Slap event held at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

In a viral video clip capturing the incident, 'Tarzan' can be observed engaging in a heated exchange with MGK. While the exact reason for their confrontation remains unclear, Strickland is heard labeling MGK as a "weirdo" and insulting his attire. As he walks away, the contentious MMA star can be heard shouting, "I’m easy to find, vampire man."

Check out the video below:

Following the incident, Strickland went on X and made derogatory remarks about the American singer in a series of tweets, even bringing his partner, Hollywood star Fox, into the discussion.

Check out Sean Strickland's tweets below:

'Tarzan' recently went on X and expanded on his 'South Park' comment by sharing a collage featuring Fox juxtaposed with Michael, a goth character from the renowned American animated sitcom.

Fans responded to Strickland's post with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 Dude... you are gonna make him cry."

Another wrote:

"Woke up on bully mode. 😂 America needs a little more bullying, we’ve gone soft."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @SStricklandMMA on X

Strickland's "vampire" and "goth" remarks aimed at the 33-year-old hip-hop artist are probably alluding to the musician and his fiancée's reported practice of drinking vials of each other's blood. Additionally, the Hollywood couple regularly attracts attention with their unconventional fashion choices.

Dana White discusses Sean Strickland's encounter with Machine Gun Kelly

After Friday's Power Slap event in Las Vegas, Dana White was questioned about the altercation between Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly.

During the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO brushed off the incident entirely and spoke bluntly about Strickland's recent behavior:

"You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

