"This is how I look after my family" - Alexander Volkanovski shares his favorite pre-fight ritual before stepping inside octagon

One of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's pre-fight rituals involves reminding himself of the significance of the fight in front of him and why getting anything other than a win is non-negotiable.

During a recent Q&A session for Crypto.com, 'The Great' answered a fan question about his pre-fight rituals. Talking about one of his favorites, the 35-year-old said:

"I do have a few [pre-fight rituals], actually. Obviously, this is a career path I chose, and this is how I look after my family. So literally one thing that I do usually when I'm getting closer to the fight, you'll see me sort of go around in circles, get in my zone, and remind myself why I'm here, why I need to win, why I need to really put it all out there, put it all on the line. It's for my family. So I sit there and remind myself there is no way this guy is taking the belt away from me and my family."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

'The Great' is a former UFC pound-for-pound leader and currently holds the No.3 spot. He is undefeated in the organization as a featherweight and has wins against divisional legends such as Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

In his next octagon outing, the Australian is set to take on Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 17.

Ilia Topuria predicts domination over Alexander Volkanovski

With UFC 298 a week away, Ilia Topuria is as confident as ever about claiming the title from his opponent.

Speaking to The Schmo about the impending title clash, 'El Matador' proclaimed that he'll dominate the Australian champion when they meet in the octagon:

"I'm going to put his lights out without any doubt. I'm going to put him to sleep. He is always like there are levels... Of course, there are levels, and there is me. So I'm going to show him level. I'm going to show him the new generation of mixed martial arts... I'm going to dominate him everywhere. In the striking, in the wrestling, in the ground, every f*****g where."

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (1:47):