“This is your job at the end of the day” - Jarred Brooks says being a fighter means rising to any occasion

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States, is ready to overcome the odds and rise to the occasion.

The brash American star is getting ready for arguably the biggest test of his career as he moves up to ONE Championship's flyweight MMA division for the very first time to face a highly regarded opponent.

Brooks is set to face No.4-ranked flyweight MMA contender Lightning Reece McLaren early next month, and the fight has major world title implications.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, Brooks shared his thoughts on moving up a weight class to fight the dangerous McLaren.

Trending

'The Monkey God' said:

"I mean, this is your job at the end of the day. If someone picked me off the street and said, 'Hey, this amount of money to fight this guy right here, right now?' Cool. I'm a contract fighter and I'm a mixed martial artist at the same time."

Brooks says he is willing to face McLaren under any circumstance, even if the latter doesn't make weight. 'The Monkey God' is fully fixated on booking a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title left behind by retired legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson, and he may just get it with a win.

Jarred Brooks battles Reece McLaren in a high-stakes flyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Interim strawweight MMA world titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks and no.4-ranked flyweight MMA contender 'Lightning' Reece McLaren are set to do battle in a three-round flyweight war.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback